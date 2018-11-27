Viomi Technology (VIOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.12 EPS

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.12), Morningstar.com reports. Viomi Technology updated its Q4 2018 guidance to EPS and its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. Viomi Technology has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Viomi Technology in the third quarter worth $16,096,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Viomi Technology in the third quarter worth $15,318,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Viomi Technology in the third quarter worth $9,000,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Viomi Technology in the third quarter worth $6,750,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Viomi Technology in the third quarter worth $5,400,000. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIOT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Viomi Technology in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.90 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Viomi Technology in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

