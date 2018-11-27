Virgin Money Holdings PLC (VM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Virgin Money Holdings PLC (LON:VM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 348.75 ($4.56).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Investec downgraded Virgin Money to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money in a research note on Thursday, October 4th.

In related news, insider Peter Bole purchased 3,291 shares of Virgin Money stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.16) per share, with a total value of £12,999.45 ($16,986.08).

LON VM traded up GBX 5.90 ($0.08) on Thursday, reaching GBX 349.30 ($4.56). The stock had a trading volume of 7,166,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,000. Virgin Money has a 1 year low of GBX 250.20 ($3.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 339.60 ($4.44).

Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc engages in the retail banking business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers current accounts; savings accounts, including cash individual savings accounts (ISAs), easy access accounts, fixed term accounts, limited access accounts, and children's accounts; first time buyer, buy-to-let, remortgaging, and moving home mortgages; balance and money transfer, purchase, and other credit cards, as well as money prepaid cards; life, pet, travel, and home insurance; and personal, children, and workplace pensions, as well as other pensions and retirement products.

