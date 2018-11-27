Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 573.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 25,864 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 8,761 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 43,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,016,000 after buying an additional 80,713 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of ICF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,670 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/virtu-financial-llc-acquires-new-position-in-ishares-cohen-steers-reit-etf-icf.html.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.