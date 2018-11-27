Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 573.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 25,864 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 8,761 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 43,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,016,000 after buying an additional 80,713 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period.
Shares of ICF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,670 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.
About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).
