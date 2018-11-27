Virtu Financial LLC Increases Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,082 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 3.05% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 61,237.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 192,287 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 95.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 73,104 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the second quarter valued at about $965,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 46.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 61,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 40.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.05. 7,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,900. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Virtu Financial LLC Increases Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/virtu-financial-llc-increases-position-in-first-trust-natural-gas-etf-fcg.html.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.