Visionstate (VIS) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Visionstate Corp (CVE:VIS)’s share price rose 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 1,069,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 444,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Visionstate Company Profile (CVE:VIS)

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiary, Visionstate Inc, operates as a software development company in North America. It specializes in applications for the Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics. Its principal product is Washroom Notification and Digital Aid (WANDA), a 10 or 15 inch digital device mounted in high traffic areas that monitors and collects data on cleaning and maintenance services in the building services sector.

