Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF makes up about 1.9% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3,622.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 102,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 99,616 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $642,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 31,890 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1,186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 15,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

IYJ stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.90. 120,397 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/vontobel-swiss-wealth-advisors-ag-lowers-holdings-in-ishares-u-s-industrials-etf-iyj.html.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Read More: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.