Voyageur Minerals (VM) Stock Price Up 60%

Shares of Voyageur Minerals Ltd (CVE:VM) rose 60% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 130,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 363% from the average daily volume of 28,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.01, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20.

About Voyageur Minerals (CVE:VM)

Voyageur Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral exploration properties. It owns 100% interests in three barium sulfate deposits located in British Columbia, Canada. The company also has interests in two lithium brine projects in Utah. Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

