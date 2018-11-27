Wafra Inc. Purchases Shares of 83,437 Albemarle Co. (ALB)

Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 83,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 17,210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $301,041.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,411. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $86.75 and a 1 year high of $138.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on shares of Albemarle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on shares of Albemarle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.78.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Wafra Inc. Purchases Shares of 83,437 Albemarle Co. (ALB)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/wafra-inc-purchases-shares-of-83437-albemarle-co-alb.html.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.