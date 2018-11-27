Wafra Inc. Takes Position in Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 255,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,922,000. Dominion Energy accounts for approximately 0.6% of Wafra Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 136.6% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 859.5% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Macquarie set a $74.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.58.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.18. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.78%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Wafra Inc. Takes Position in Dominion Energy Inc (D)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/wafra-inc-takes-position-in-dominion-energy-inc-d.html.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.