Walmart Inc (WMT) Holdings Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,508 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,093,000. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 15,529 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. RFG Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Bank of The West lifted its position in Walmart by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 16,418 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $95.15 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $109.98. The company has a market capitalization of $281.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $124.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Argus set a $112.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $101.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.04.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 230,500 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $22,061,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $645,906,591.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 644,405 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $60,644,954.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,010,073.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,180,531 shares of company stock valued at $973,815,091 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

