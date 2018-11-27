Walthausen & Co. LLC Invests $6.71 Million in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Stock

Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 226,994 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,714,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.40% of M.D.C. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,141,000 after purchasing an additional 56,428 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 49.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,220,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,335,000 after buying an additional 737,965 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,165,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,486,000 after buying an additional 28,974 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 921,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,369,000 after buying an additional 59,127 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,821,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MDC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.28. 580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,921. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $766.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on M.D.C. from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised M.D.C. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised M.D.C. to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

