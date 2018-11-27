Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Stake Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 567,742 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of Waste Management worth $46,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,916,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $636,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 43,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. ValuEngine upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

In related news, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,205,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.29. 5,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,875. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.39 and a 52 week high of $93.29.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.76%.

WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/waste-management-inc-wm-stake-lessened-by-mitsubishi-ufj-trust-banking-corp.html.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.