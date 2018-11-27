Water Island Capital LLC Buys Shares of 12,000 Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)

Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Noble Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 748,383 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the second quarter valued at $268,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Noble Energy by 23.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,516 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 37,964 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Energy in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Noble Energy in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

NBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities set a $43.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 target price on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Noble Energy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $46.00 target price on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.04.

Shares of NYSE:NBL traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.12. 22,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,093,801. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 78.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Noble Energy had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is 141.94%.

In other Noble Energy news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 14,137,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $250,935,264.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

