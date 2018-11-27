Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 102.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,399 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $266.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.48 and a 1 year high of $278.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $56.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total transaction of $44,797.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.41, for a total transaction of $5,268,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,720,112 shares in the company, valued at $453,094,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,338 shares of company stock worth $14,516,459 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $270.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.55.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

