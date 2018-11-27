Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Evonik Industries (EVK)

Evonik Industries (FRA: EVK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/27/2018 – Evonik Industries was given a new €24.20 ($28.14) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/27/2018 – Evonik Industries was given a new €31.30 ($36.40) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2018 – Evonik Industries was given a new €24.00 ($27.91) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/16/2018 – Evonik Industries was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/16/2018 – Evonik Industries was given a new €39.00 ($45.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2018 – Evonik Industries was given a new €29.50 ($34.30) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/12/2018 – Evonik Industries was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/12/2018 – Evonik Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

11/12/2018 – Evonik Industries was given a new €39.00 ($45.35) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2018 – Evonik Industries was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Evonik Industries was given a new €31.00 ($36.05) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Evonik Industries was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Evonik Industries was given a new €31.30 ($36.40) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – Evonik Industries was given a new €27.00 ($31.40) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – Evonik Industries was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – Evonik Industries was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – Evonik Industries was given a new €32.00 ($37.21) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – Evonik Industries was given a new €41.00 ($47.67) price target on by analysts at equinet AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – Evonik Industries was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – Evonik Industries was given a new €34.00 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – Evonik Industries was given a new €36.00 ($41.86) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – Evonik Industries was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – Evonik Industries was given a new €39.00 ($45.35) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2018 – Evonik Industries had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a price target on the stock.

10/23/2018 – Evonik Industries had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

10/12/2018 – Evonik Industries was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2018 – Evonik Industries was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/9/2018 – Evonik Industries was given a new €33.20 ($38.60) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/4/2018 – Evonik Industries was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/3/2018 – Evonik Industries was given a new €33.20 ($38.60) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/2/2018 – Evonik Industries was given a new €34.00 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/2/2018 – Evonik Industries was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

EVK traded down €0.29 ($0.34) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €24.10 ($28.02). 786,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Evonik Industries AG has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

