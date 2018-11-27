Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 4,809 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 410,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $30,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 105,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 642.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $52,059.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at $950,448.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ARW opened at $74.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.04 and a 12 month high of $87.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

