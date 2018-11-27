Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $29.15 Million Position in Groupon Inc (GRPN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,732,390 shares of the coupon company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746,920 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Groupon were worth $29,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,617 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 28,553 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,533 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,127 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 660,215 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 14,592 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 344,493 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 97,867 shares during the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GRPN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Groupon in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Groupon in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Groupon from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

In other news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $5,730,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Groupon Inc has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.75.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The coupon company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.08 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Groupon Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Groupon Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelries, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

