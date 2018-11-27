Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $29.78 Million Stake in Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,588,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 165,808 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.65% of Golub Capital BDC worth $29,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at $4,183,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at $3,660,000. Derby & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 52.1% during the second quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 55,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 18,969 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 310.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 64.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Monday, August 13th.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

