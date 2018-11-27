Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 2,288,923 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 71.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 928,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,288,923 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.43% of US Foods worth $28,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $703,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $455,678,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $21,368,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 37.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 515,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,483,000 after purchasing an additional 139,074 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.30 per share, with a total value of $100,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $100,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USFD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of US Foods from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.73.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.36. US Foods Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 2.33%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

