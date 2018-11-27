Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (WIW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.19

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.19 and last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 1307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,462,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,859,000 after acquiring an additional 30,517 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,577,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 14,947 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 167,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 133,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd Company Profile (NYSE:WIW)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

