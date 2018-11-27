Westpac Banking Corp Buys 30,850 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,850 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 717.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Opera Trading Capital acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 70,659 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $5,409,653.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,745,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,625 shares of company stock worth $16,971,970 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ICE shares. FIX started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of ICE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.32. The stock had a trading volume of 27,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,872. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $66.92 and a twelve month high of $81.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 43.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

