Westpac Banking Corp Sells 48,928 Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 518,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,928 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $13,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the third quarter valued at $143,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the third quarter worth $190,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the second quarter worth $191,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the second quarter worth $210,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Monday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust Of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.40.

Shares of NYSE:HTA traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $27.33. 14,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,140. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.07%.

Healthcare Trust Of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

