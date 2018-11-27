WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) Receives $14.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.42.

WOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on shares of WideOpenWest and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WOW traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 19,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,951. The firm has a market cap of $815.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.73. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $12.91.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $291.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.65 million. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WideOpenWest will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 12.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 63,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 31.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 23.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc operates as a cable operator in the United States. It provides high-speed data, cable television, voice over IP-based telephony, and business-class services to residential and business services customers. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra video products, as well as provides commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.