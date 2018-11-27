Wildhorse Resource Development (WRD) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to “Market Perform”

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Wildhorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

WRD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Wildhorse Resource Development from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wildhorse Resource Development from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Capital One Financial lowered Wildhorse Resource Development from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 target price on Wildhorse Resource Development and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Wildhorse Resource Development from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.89.

Shares of NYSE:WRD opened at $19.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Wildhorse Resource Development has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $29.67.

Wildhorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). Wildhorse Resource Development had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a positive return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wildhorse Resource Development will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Wildhorse Resource Development by 597.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,094 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wildhorse Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wildhorse Resource Development by 2,494.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,376 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 48,434 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in Wildhorse Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wildhorse Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000.

Wildhorse Resource Development Company Profile

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources. The company primarily holds interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in East Texas and the overpressured Cotton Valley formation in North Louisiana.

