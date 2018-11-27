Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Willis Towers has outperformed the industry quarter to date. The company is set to deliver value via incremental revenue growth, cost synergies and tax efficiencies besides unlocking the balance sheet capacity. Focus on realizing operational efficiencies, investing in new growth avenues and strengthening its client services bode well for the company. Its inorganic growth story remains impressive and helps leverage strength to penetrate deeper into the markets and expand its international presence. Willis Towers expects adjusted earnings per share between $10.12 and $10.32 (raised from the $9.88-$10.12 band), organic revenue growth of about 4% and EBITDA to be around 25% in 2018. However, escalating expenses, rising debt-level and an adverse forex remain its key concerns.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WLTW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.64.

WLTW stock opened at $157.33 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson has a twelve month low of $134.50 and a twelve month high of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Garrard sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $268,589.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,473.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,211. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,558,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,880,000 after acquiring an additional 81,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Willis Towers Watson by 19.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,294,000 after acquiring an additional 39,117 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Willis Towers Watson by 3.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 604,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,828 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Willis Towers Watson by 13.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 48,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Willis Towers Watson by 13,993.7% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 38,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 37,783 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

