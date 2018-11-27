Winmark Co. (WINA) Stake Lessened by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WINA. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,308,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,516,000 after purchasing an additional 19,820 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 226.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 19,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:WINA opened at $149.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.43 million, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.54. Winmark Co. has a twelve month low of $121.55 and a twelve month high of $187.10.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 41.13% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

In other news, insider Steven Murphy sold 4,555 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.57, for a total value of $694,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,956.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leah A. Goff sold 1,250 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $186,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,688 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,079 in the last quarter. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

