WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV (DFE) Holdings Cut by Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG cut its stake in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV (BMV:DFE) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,744 shares during the period. WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV accounts for 4.1% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV were worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFE. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV during the second quarter worth approximately $570,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV by 183.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV by 12.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV by 12.5% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV by 5.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BMV:DFE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.69. 493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,628. WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV has a twelve month low of $1,100.50 and a twelve month high of $1,462.50.

