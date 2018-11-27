WISDOMTREE TR/U S HIGH DIVID FD (DHS) Holdings Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/U S HIGH DIVID FD (NYSEARCA:DHS) by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.05% of WISDOMTREE TR/U S HIGH DIVID FD worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHS. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/U S HIGH DIVID FD by 3.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 443,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/U S HIGH DIVID FD by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/U S HIGH DIVID FD by 97.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 32,696 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/U S HIGH DIVID FD by 50.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/U S HIGH DIVID FD by 146.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WISDOMTREE TR/U S HIGH DIVID FD stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $70.12. 13,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,456. WISDOMTREE TR/U S HIGH DIVID FD has a 52 week low of $66.21 and a 52 week high of $75.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th.

About WISDOMTREE TR/U S HIGH DIVID FD

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

