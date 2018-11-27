WP Carey Inc (WPC) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,301 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of WP Carey in the second quarter valued at $117,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of WP Carey in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WP Carey in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WP Carey in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WP Carey in the second quarter valued at $219,000. 32.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $59.00 to $66.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.08.

WP Carey stock opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. WP Carey Inc has a 1-year low of $59.23 and a 1-year high of $71.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.47 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 39.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Niehaus bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.08 per share, for a total transaction of $254,408.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Hoysradt bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $148,879.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,076.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

WP Carey Profile

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,186 net lease properties covering approximately 133 million square feet.

