Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Holdings Reduced by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,847 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,344 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,615 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,010,495 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $169,096,000 after purchasing an additional 136,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Philip G. Satre purchased 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.01 per share, with a total value of $1,009,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $10,301. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WYNN. ValuEngine raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $170.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $192.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $111.52 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $92.50 and a fifty-two week high of $203.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The casino operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.01). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 54.95%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

