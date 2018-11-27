Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $26.55 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,595 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $26,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $396,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $161,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 77.7% during the first quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Lara May & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,450.7% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $86.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $125.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. AbbVie had a return on equity of 2,006.63% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Argus dropped their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AbbVie from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.68.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $26.55 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/xact-kapitalforvaltning-ab-has-26-55-million-holdings-in-abbvie-inc-abbv.html.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.