Xerox Corp (XRX) Position Lifted by Water Island Capital LLC

Water Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,400 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $7,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,302,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,251,000 after purchasing an additional 279,753 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,088,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,360 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,328,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $151,882,000 after purchasing an additional 36,625 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,974,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Xerox by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,235,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,300,000 after buying an additional 25,233 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xerox news, insider Michael David Feldman sold 3,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $108,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XRX stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $25.86. 16,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,313. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Xerox Corp has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $37.42.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

A number of research firms have commented on XRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Xerox from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

