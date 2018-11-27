Xios 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $0.00 (XIOS)

Xios (CURRENCY:XIOS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last seven days, Xios has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Xios has a market capitalization of $102,655.00 and $0.00 worth of Xios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xios coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Xios alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007836 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00025952 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00218069 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000030 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Xios Profile

Xios (XIOS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. Xios’ total supply is 2,149,688 coins. Xios’ official Twitter account is @xioscoin. The official website for Xios is www.xioscoin.com.

Buying and Selling Xios

Xios can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.