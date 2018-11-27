Xylem Inc (XYL) Shares Bought by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,644,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,249,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,404 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,171,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,837,000 after acquiring an additional 74,982 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,189,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,898,000 after acquiring an additional 880,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,721,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,398,000 after acquiring an additional 207,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,083,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,396,000 after acquiring an additional 77,010 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XYL opened at $69.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $82.44.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

In other news, insider Colin R. Sabol sold 17,161 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $1,396,390.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,563.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul A. Stellato sold 1,500 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,661 shares of company stock worth $1,755,281 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

