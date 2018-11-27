YEED (YEED) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

YEED (CURRENCY:YEED) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One YEED token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, YEED has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. YEED has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $181,855.00 worth of YEED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026051 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.60 or 0.02563893 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00126881 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00185761 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.28 or 0.08527065 BTC.

YEED Token Profile

YEED’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. YEED’s official website is yggdrash.io. YEED’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews.

Buying and Selling YEED

YEED can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YEED using one of the exchanges listed above.

