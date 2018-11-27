Yum! Brands (YUM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has $98.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yum Brands’ efforts to drive growth in its three iconic global brands and creating more efficient cost structure have reflected in its share price movement so far this year, in which, the company outperformed the industry. We expect the growth trajectory to continue after the restaurant posted better-than-expected earnings in third-quarter 2018. The company’s refranchising activities led to year-over-year growth in the bottom line while revenues suffered due to a decrease in its sales. Although comps in the reported quarter underperformed estimates, Yum! Brands’ initiatives to drive sales are likely to pay off in the future. Further, an efficient cost structure by refranchising is expected to continue boosting earnings. Earnings estimates for 2018 have also gone up over the past 30 days. However, high costs of restaurant operations and dented sales due to refranchising are near-term concerns for the company.”

YUM has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a hold rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.81.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $88.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $75.88 and a 52 week high of $92.21.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 28.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, August 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

In related news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 6,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $563,814.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger G. Eaton sold 44,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $4,058,274.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,552,132.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,401,458. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,449,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,742,000 after purchasing an additional 116,110 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,756,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $159,642,000 after purchasing an additional 80,542 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 75,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 52,584 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,527,000 after purchasing an additional 388,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

