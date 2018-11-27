Zacks: AdvanSix Inc (ASIX) Given $35.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $35.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AdvanSix an industry rank of 167 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. TheStreet raised AdvanSix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:ASIX traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $26.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.17. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $44.44.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $368.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.45 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.81 per share, with a total value of $49,937.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,012.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,717 shares of company stock worth $149,977. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in AdvanSix by 360.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AdvanSix by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

