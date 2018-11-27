Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.11. National-Oilwell Varco posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National-Oilwell Varco.

NOV has been the subject of several research reports. R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “strong sell” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Edward Jones cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.27.

NYSE NOV opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.78. National-Oilwell Varco has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.64 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is -47.62%.

National-Oilwell Varco declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 520.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,443 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

