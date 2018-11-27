Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) will report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Weight Watchers International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.84. Weight Watchers International reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weight Watchers International will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Weight Watchers International.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.95 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTW. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Weight Watchers International in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Weight Watchers International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Weight Watchers International from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weight Watchers International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.58.

In other Weight Watchers International news, insider Mindy F. Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.10 per share, with a total value of $350,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,503.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 23,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $1,769,151.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,676.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,442 shares of company stock valued at $12,282,794 in the last ninety days. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 25,097 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Weight Watchers International by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Weight Watchers International by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. Weight Watchers International has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $105.73.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

