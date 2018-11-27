Zacks: Analysts Expect Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.56. Hologic posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $813.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.63 million. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Bank of America lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub lowered Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Hologic to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Hologic from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.41.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $42.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.09.

In other news, Director Sally Crawford sold 13,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $524,181.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,630,897.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $142,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,019 shares of company stock worth $2,276,965. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

