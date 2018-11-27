Zacks: Analysts Set $22.40 Price Target for Upwork Inc (UPWK)

Shares of Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the five brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $22.40 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.04) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Upwork an industry rank of 80 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Monday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Monday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.84. 889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,255. Upwork has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $23.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hayden Brown sold 54,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $756,731.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online platform that connects businesses and freelancers. Its platform comprise freelancers in content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development categories. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc and changed its name to Upwork Inc in May 2015.

