Zacks: AstroNova Inc (ALOT) Given $31.50 Average Price Target by Brokerages

AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $31.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AstroNova an industry rank of 167 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ALOT stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.75. 4,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.40 million, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.11. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. AstroNova had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that AstroNova will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. AstroNova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Harold Schofield sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $88,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,507.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALOT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AstroNova by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 289,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 495.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 9.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 41.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 92,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,055,000 after buying an additional 17,898 shares during the period. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

