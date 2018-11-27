Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cae Inc (CAE) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. CAE posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. CAE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $743.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CAE by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,087,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,025,000 after acquiring an additional 331,851 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,534,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in CAE by 998.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 357,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 325,357 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in CAE by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 392,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 126,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $19.96. 125,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,807. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.79. CAE has a one year low of $16.84 and a one year high of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is 35.63%.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

