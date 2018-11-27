Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inphi Co. (IPHI) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Inphi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. Inphi reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Inphi will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inphi.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 25.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on IPHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Inphi from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inphi by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 21,174 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inphi by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Inphi by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 532,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,369,000 after acquiring an additional 27,929 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,757,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Inphi by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 52,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IPHI opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.21 and a beta of 1.25. Inphi has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The company's analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption.

