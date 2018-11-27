Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Oil States International posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oil States International.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $274.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.97 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Oil States International’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OIS. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Oil States International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $35.00 target price on shares of Oil States International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Oil States International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Oil States International in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

In other Oil States International news, VP Brian E. Taylor sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $81,039.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 87,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Oil States International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 215,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 63,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Oil States International stock opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oil States International (OIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.