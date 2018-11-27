Zacks: Brokerages Expect SYSCO Co. (SYY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.85 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) will announce sales of $14.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SYSCO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.85 billion and the highest is $14.86 billion. SYSCO posted sales of $14.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SYSCO will report full year sales of $60.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.39 billion to $60.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $63.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.98 billion to $63.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SYSCO.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.39 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 68.81%. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SYSCO from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

NYSE:SYY opened at $64.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. SYSCO has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $75.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.86%.

In related news, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $330,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,829.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,115,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $158,249,931.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,614.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,176,196 shares of company stock worth $443,878,713 over the last quarter. 7.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

