Zacks: Brokerages Set $27.67 Target Price for Transcat, Inc. (TRNS)

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Transcat’s rating score has declined by 12.8% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $27.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Transcat an industry rank of 33 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

TRNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Singular Research upped their price target on Transcat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st.

TRNS traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 18,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,594. Transcat has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $145.87 million, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Transcat had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,166 shares in the company, valued at $434,309.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary J. Haseley purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.43 per share, with a total value of $71,505.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $83,709 and have sold 10,639 shares valued at $109,307. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Transcat by 11,400.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Institutional investors own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

