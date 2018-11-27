Zacks: HopFed Bancorp, Inc (HFBC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HopFed Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:HFBC) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned HopFed Bancorp an industry rank of 95 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HFBC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HopFed Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HopFed Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HopFed Bancorp stock. Western Standard LLC increased its position in shares of HopFed Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:HFBC) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,723 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the quarter. HopFed Bancorp accounts for about 1.5% of Western Standard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Western Standard LLC owned approximately 1.38% of HopFed Bancorp worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HFBC traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $14.65. 2,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,316. HopFed Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The company has a market capitalization of $98.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

HopFed Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). HopFed Bancorp had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that HopFed Bancorp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HopFed Bancorp Company Profile

HopFed Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank USA, Inc that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits, as well as non-interest bearing, savings, and interest bearing checking accounts.

