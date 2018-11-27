Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Encompass Health (EHC) to Hold

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Encompass Health Corporation provides inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home-based care services. It offers facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. Encompass Health Corporation, formerly known as HealthSouth Corporation, is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,365 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,497,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,730,000 after acquiring an additional 628,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,803,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,553,000 after acquiring an additional 579,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,614,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,302,000 after acquiring an additional 522,941 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

