Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Integra Lifesciences (IART) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Integra Lifesciences has underperformed its industry over the past six months. Significant gross margin contractions caused by escalating costs have been a major headwind for the company in the last reported quarter. A tough competitive landscape adds to the woes. On a positive note, solid growth across all business segments has been the key growth catalyst. Integra’s successful progress with its channel expansion strategy and Codman integration buoy optimism. Notably, the company announced plans within Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segment to expand its sales channel, improve focus and competitiveness and better align the company’s product portfolio with clinical customers. Moreover, the strong investments in research and development is encouraging. However, the company’s reduced 2018 revenue guidance fails to instill confidence in the stock.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, August 17th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Integra Lifesciences has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.92.

Shares of Integra Lifesciences stock opened at $53.05 on Monday. Integra Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $45.96 and a 52-week high of $67.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The life sciences company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $365.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara B. Hill bought 3,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.90 per share, with a total value of $199,699.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,235.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 46,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $2,949,456.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,475,927.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $538,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,012,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,018 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 15,286 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 179,756 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

